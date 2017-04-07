More than a dozen starving dogs rescued from foreclosed home

By Published:

STRATFORD, NY (WNYT/NBC News) State police and animal control officers have seized more than a dozen starving dogs from a foreclosed home in Stratford, New York after a contractor taking pictures of the property for foreclosure proceedings noticed the horrifying situation and called authorities.

There were 22 French mastiffs in total. Of those, 13 were emaciated and nine were dead.

Bentley Valdez, who police say owns the dogs, is charged with 22 counts of failure to provide sustenance to his dogs, class A misdemeanors.

Troopers found some dogs in the trash-filled house. They found others outside, ribs visible, in crates and cages. Some dead dogs were in plastic bags when troopers arrived.

“This is the worst one I’ve seen in my experience, just by the sheer number of dogs that were dead,” noted Captain Mike Tietz.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2nmV1ht

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s