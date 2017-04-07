Police identify officer and suspect involved in fatal shooting at hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police has identified the people involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday.

Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Christopher L. Wade.

Wade was shot and killed by Officer Nathan Komisarek after he was transported by Westerville medics to Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital, according to police. Investigators said Wade pulled what appeared to be a gun from a bag as he was being walked into the hospital.

Police said Komisarek fired after Wade ignored commands to drop the gun.

After the shooting, investigators determined the gun was a realistic-looking BB gun.

Officer Komisarek is a 14-year veteran of the Columbus Division of Police.

