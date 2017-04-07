WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Columbus police have not yet released the name of the officer involved in a shooting at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville.

Columbus police said the shooting happened after Westerville medics requested the assistance of Columbus police in transporting a mental health patient about 1 p.m. Thursday.

According to Sergeant Rich Weiner, officers followed the medics to the hospital. When the patient walked out of the back of the vehicle, police said he was carrying a garbage bag. Weiner said when the man looked behind him and saw a police officer, he reached into a box inside the bag and pulled out a handgun. Weiner said he then ignored the orders of officers to drop the gun.

Weiner said the gun turned out to be a realistic-looking BB gun.

“This is something that law enforcement that we’ve been dealing with for a long time. This is not going away,” Weiner said. “We have these guns that are replicas of live looking handguns. We cannot tell within a couple seconds. We don’t have the opportunity to say, ‘Hey, is that a BB gun? Is that a toy?’”

The man who was shot was pronounced dead inside the hospital. His name has not yet been released.

Weiner said the officer fired multiple shots, but it was unclear how many wounds the man who died had.

According to the hospital, no patients or employees were injured.

The Westerville Police Department is handling the investigation.

The hospital released the following statement on Thursday:

This afternoon, a police-involved shooting occurred on the campus of Mount Carmel St. Ann’s. No patients or colleagues were involved or injured. At this time, we have no additional details about this incident to share except that the shooting occurred and is actively being investigated. We are doing everything we can to assist the police with their investigation and to provide support and care to patients, families, visitors, and colleagues. Our first priority is always their safety.

The hospital was on lockdown for several hours Thursday, according to a hospital spokesperson.