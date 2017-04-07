River Bluff area opens at Highbanks Metro Park

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A new section of Highbanks Metro Park is now ready for exploration on the north side of Columbus.

The River Bluff area opened earlier this week on the west side of the Olentangy River.

According to Columbus Metro Parks, the site is dominated by floodplain, new growth sycamores and impressive views of the 100-foot shale bluffs across the river.

The area also features parking, canoe/kayak access and a nature trail.

The area is open from 7am to 7:30pm, April through September. The address is 8400 Olentangy River Road.

PHOTOS: River Bluff area View as list View as gallery Open Gallery