Search party looking for Bigfoot near Youngstown

GIRARD, OH (WKBN) – A group that’s looking for Bigfoot drove all the way to Ohio from California because they believe the creature is hiding out near Youngstown.

Searching for Bigfoot, Inc. traveled to the Valley as part of their $1 million bounty competition.

They came here because of a picture taken by Xavier King. King was driving to his Youngstown home when he said he saw Bigfoot twice. The second time, he got out and took a picture.

“I had seen something, I don’t know what it was, I had seen something, that’s all I know,” King said. “I got out and took a picture.”

He showed his friend Angela Britt, who is a firm believer in Bigfoot. She went online and contacted the Searching for Bigfoot group.

“He said, ‘Send me the pictures, I’m going to send them to my lab and send you back the results,’ and he did, with the diagram, with the head, the legs, the arms, and everything,” Britt said.

“We know they use rivers and creeks as byways and freeways. Food, vegetation that they could eat, all of this was in those pictures,” said T.J. Biscardi, director of operations for Searching for Bigfoot.

T.J.’s father, Tom Biscardi, founded the company. Searching for Bigfoot, Inc. is owned by Bigfoot Project Investments, Inc. — a publically traded company (BGFT).

T.J. said he started believing himself when he claims to have run into bigfoot in Texas in 2008.

The $1,000,000 bounty started April 2 and will be offered through Christmas, December 25, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. Because King’s photo is part of a competition, the group wouldn’t show it to us, though they said it could be the creature.

“Ohio is a major migrational path going north. You have to understand, they follow rivers and clusters of forests and these creatures,” Biscardi said. “I’ve been tracking them from Paris, Texas since last December and now I’ve been tracking them up north here.”

He said he gets more sightings in Ohio during this time of year because the creatures are migrating north.

The group travels the country for nine months out of the year and gathers evidence based on sightings. Biscardi said their research shows the creatures mainly travel and feed at night.

He said if they see it, they’ll tranquilize it.

“So we’re jumping up in front of him, hopefully. With the team ready, we’ll get to capture one of these creatures and bring it back and prove to the world that they exist.”

The group will be camping out here for the entire weekend, waiting to see if they can catch the big guy.

To report sightings or activity, Biscardi said you can contact the Bigfoot Hotline at 816-442-3394.