Something we haven’t done in 6 months…

Columbus (WCMH) – We had snow last night and this morning, and now we have a Freeze Warning overnight tonight, so how about a bit of good news? We are about to see a huge warm-up this weekend!

First, yes there is a FREEZE WARNING tonight:

If you have temperature sensitive plants, fruits, vegetables, pipes (hoses) and especially PETS, take caution tonight!

But also make sure that for the plants that you take caution so they do not get cooked in the morning by the strong April sun under a cover.

Now lets talk about that warm-up!

Starting on Sunday we should be able to get into the 70s for afternoon highs. It will be even warmer on Monday into the middle 70s, and we should crack 70 on Tuesday.

So what? Well, that is something we haven’t done since Mid-October!!!

Since the middle of October, we have just been able to string together 2-day streaks of 70 degree plus heat. Starting Sunday through Tuesday we should have our first 3-day streak since October.

April 5th 74°



March 30th 77°



March 25th 75°

March 24th 76°



February 24th 78°

February 23rd 72°



November 18th 75°



November 7th 71°



November 2nd 79°

November 1st 80°



October 30th 72°

October 29th 79°



October 23rd 71°



October 19th 78°

October 18th 83°

October 17th 82°

October 16th 80°

October 15th 76°

Just a warm thought to get you though the cold night tonight, and the frosty start to the weekend. If you have have any questions about temperatures, climate, or anything else weather related, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave