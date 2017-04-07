Something we haven’t done in 6 months…

David Mazza By Published:

Columbus (WCMH) – We had snow last night and this morning, and now we have a Freeze Warning overnight tonight, so how about a bit of good news?  We are about to see a huge warm-up this weekend!

 

First, yes there is a FREEZE WARNING tonight:

If you have temperature sensitive plants, fruits, vegetables, pipes (hoses) and especially PETS, take caution tonight!

But also make sure that for the plants that you take caution so they do not get cooked in the morning by the strong April sun under a cover.

 

Now lets talk about that warm-up!

Starting on Sunday we should be able to get into the 70s for afternoon highs.   It will be even warmer on Monday into the middle 70s, and we should crack 70 on Tuesday.

So what?  Well, that is something we haven’t done since Mid-October!!!

Since the middle of October, we have just been able to string together 2-day streaks of 70 degree plus heat.  Starting Sunday through Tuesday we should have our first 3-day streak since October.

  • April 5th 74°
  • March 30th  77°
  • March 25th  75°
  • March 24th  76°
  • February 24th  78°
  • February 23rd  72°
  • November 18th  75°
  • November 7th  71°
  • November 2nd  79°
  • November 1st  80°
  • October 30th  72°
  • October 29th  79°
  • October 23rd  71°
  • October 19th  78°
  • October 18th  83°
  • October 17th  82°
  • October 16th  80°
  • October 15th  76°

 

Just a warm thought to get you though the cold night tonight, and the frosty start to the weekend.  If you have have any questions about temperatures, climate, or anything else weather related, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s