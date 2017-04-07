Student arrested for bringing airsoft gun to Springboro High School

SPRINGBORO, OH (WDTN) — A school in Springboro was on lockdown for a short time Friday morning after a student reportedly brought an Airsoft gun to school.

School and police officials confirmed the lockdown. According to the school, it lasted about 20 minutes before the lockdown was lifted.

According to the Springboro Police Department they investigated a report of a student with a weapon. An Airsoft weapon and student are now in the custody of the Springboro Police

The school is expected to release more information about what caused the lockdown Friday morning.