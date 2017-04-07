Two Toledo priests arrested for sex trafficking children

TOLEDO, OH (WCMH) — The FBI has arrested two pastors in Toledo for sex trafficking of children, NBC 24 reports.

Cordell Jenkins, 46, and Anthony Haynes, 37, were arrested Friday. They are “accused of knowingly recruiting, enticing, harboring, transporting, providing or obtaining a person(s) that the defendants knew was less than eighteen years old to engage in commercial sex acts,” according to the FBI.

Haynes is also charged with obstruction of justice, and Jenkins faces a charge of sexual exploitation of children.