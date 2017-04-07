Utah girl with alopecia wins ‘crazy hair’ completion at her school

UTAH COUNTY, UT (WCMH) – A Utah girl’s unique twist let her dazzle the competition and win her school’s ‘crazy hair’ competition, even though she has no hair.

Seven-year-old Gianessa Wride is affected by alopecia, an auto immune disorder that attacks the hair follicles, leaving her without a single strand of hair on her head.

“You have two choices: you can either be sad about it and be miserable or you can make it into something fun and enjoy it,” Gianessa’s mother, Daniella Wride told KUTV.

When her school held a ‘crazy hair’ competition, Gianessa went all out. She walked into school with her head covered in colored bead stickers.

“When I walked in, everyone was crowding me of the jewels,” said Gianessa.

Daniella said her daughter is learning to make the best of her situation.

“You have to teach your kids that life isn’t fair all the time. You have to be able to adapt and change, and make it your own,” Daniella said. “Whatever you’re going through even if it’s tough, if you have alopecia, you can still be confident and be yourself. And bald is beautiful.”

Gianessa says she wants to come up with even more designs.

