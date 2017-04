RIGA, Latvia (WCMH) — The mayor of Riga, Latvia was interrupted during his online Q&A show by one of his cats, which jumped on the table to take a sip from his mug.

Nils Usakovs is a well-known animal lover and has 2 cats living at the Riga Town Hall building named Kuzya and Muris.

The cats were adopted from a shelter in 2011 and have lived in the town hall ever since.