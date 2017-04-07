WWII veteran still working at family hardware store at 103-years-old

TRAER, IA (KWWL) If you’ve ever been to Traer, Iowa there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Leroy Whannel.

He’s a 103-year-old World War Two veteran still working five days a week.

Leroy Whannel’s father-in-law owned Whannel’s True Value Hardware store in Traer until 1939, when Leroy took over.

He has worked at the store ever since, with the exception of time spent fighting in World War II.

Now, his son owns the store, but Leroy stays busy by doing a lot of the store’s banking.

