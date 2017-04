WEST LIBERTY, OH (WCMH) — A student shot at West Liberty-Salem High School in January announced Saturday that he’ll make a large donation to his school district.

Logan Cole told the district he’ll donate $22,000 to help build a field house for athletic teams, WDTN reports.

The school was hoping to raise $10,000 but Logan’s family announced that they’ll donate the $22,000 as a thank you for all of their support.