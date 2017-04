GAHANNA, OH (WCMH) — No injuries were reported after a house fire in Gahanna on Saturday afternoon.

Mifflin Township and Columbus fire crews responded to the fire on Paddington Court shortly after 3pm. Several family pets were rescued from the burned structure.

They have not released a cause for the fire.

Fire on Paddington Ct. No one injured. No cause for the fire just yet pic.twitter.com/zN3IXLVvqh — Shawn Lanier (@ShawnNBC4) April 8, 2017

