COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in east Columbus Saturday.

It happened around 4:47pm. Crews were called the area of 3005 East 11th Avenue for the report of a fire.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin says the blaze was located in a garage that was being used as a living space.

The occupant was sleeping and woke up to the flames.

The person was taken to OSU Main for minor injuries.