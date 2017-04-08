Police searching for high risk missing adult from east Columbus

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a high-risk missing adult from the east Columbus area.

According to Columbus Police, 77-year-old Dorothy McLeaster left her daughter’s home on the 500 block of River Pebble Drive around 10:30pm Friday. Police McLeaster has been diagnosed with dementia.

She was last seen wearing light blue flannel pants and a red fleece jacket. McLeaster is about 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has gray hair and hazel eyes.

If you see McLeaster, please call the Columbus Division of Police immediately at 614-645-4545.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s