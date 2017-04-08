Police searching for high risk missing adult from east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a high-risk missing adult from the east Columbus area.

According to Columbus Police, 77-year-old Dorothy McLeaster left her daughter’s home on the 500 block of River Pebble Drive around 10:30pm Friday. Police McLeaster has been diagnosed with dementia.

She was last seen wearing light blue flannel pants and a red fleece jacket. McLeaster is about 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has gray hair and hazel eyes.

If you see McLeaster, please call the Columbus Division of Police immediately at 614-645-4545.