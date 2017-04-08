Prosecutor: 14-year-old was ‘lying in wait’ in Champaign County homicide

MAD RIVER TOWNSHIP, OH (WDTN) – The teen accused in a Champaign County homicide will be held in Central Ohio Youth Center.

The 14-year-old arrested in connection with the murder of his father’s girlfriend appeared before a juvenile court judge in Champaign County Friday.

Prosecutors told the judge they believe the boy was “lying in wait” and acted with premeditation. They said the teen used multiple weapons including a knife and a handgun.

The prosecution also argued that part of the teen’s plan was to leave town.

“Certainly the nature of the offense, his charge, and the fact that it’s alleged he used weapons, including a firearm in the commission of the offense, from the State’s perspective he certainly poses a risk to public safety and to the community and we think he should remain in detention for those reasons,” said Champaign County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Talebi.

Defense attorneys asked for house arrest, pointing out that the teen has mental health issues and has no criminal record.

Deputies responded to the 4300 block of Valley Pike in Mad River Township just after 6 p.m. Thursday. The Champaign County Coroner pronounced 40-year-old Heidi Taylor dead at the scene.

The father of the teen was seen crying in the courtroom. 2 NEWS learned during the proceedings the father obtained custody of the teen 11 years ago.

The prosecutor said a crime like this in Mad River Township where a teen is a suspect is unusual.

“I’ve never experienced it in my time here in Champaign County. I’ve been a resident of this community since 1998 and known to be a peaceful community, great place to raise a family. I still consider it to be that kind of a community and I think this is just a very tragic aberration from what life is normally like here in Champaign County,” said Talebi.

The 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder and aggravated murder in connection to this death. A denial of charges was entered by the defense.

The teen is due back in court on April 19.

The incident remains under investigation.