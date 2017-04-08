COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents.

When they first saw Max (formerly known as Andy) he was timid and afraid of people. They were warned he had social issues as well as anxiety and that he would require extra work in order to feel safe and trust people.

Today, Max is doing much better. While he is still nervous with new people, he is no longer that shaking dog in the shelter. Now, he’s on a mission to help other rescue dogs just like him through a series called Max’s Mission. He wants to visit several rescues and shelters through the area, including some you may have never heard of, in order to spread awareness about all the pets looking for forever homes here in Central Ohio.

In this week’s Max’s Mission, Max introduces us to Abby and Beau from Columbus Cocker Rescue. Columbus Cocker Rescue is a foster care-based rescue for Cocker Spaniels.

A little bit about Beau: He is a five year old Cocker Spaniel from Knox County. He came to the rescue as a stray. Beau is blind due to hyper-pigmentation of his eyes and he suffers from chronic dry eye, but nothing stops him! He gets around fine and plays with other dogs well.

A little bit about Abby: Abby used to live with a 94-year-old before her owner had to move to a nursing home. Abby has skin conditions and dry eye, but she doesn’t let it get her down. She has lost ten pounds since being rescued and is doing well. She would really like an older or more established family that will let her snuggle up with them on their lap.

Both are good with others dogs and are living in foster care in Central Ohio.

If you would like to bring Abby or Beau into your heart and home you can call Columbus Cocker Rescue at 614-554-1300 or reach out to Hattie Hawks on Facebook for more information.