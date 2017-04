COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after two dead bodies were found inside a home in the 900 block of Whittier Street on Saturday.

The homicide division was investigating, but says the deaths do not seem suspicious.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.