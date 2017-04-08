U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Mark Carroll

Carroll is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for burglary.

Carroll is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Larry Foster

Foster is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for abduction.

Foster is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Alexander Plank

Plank is wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for felonious assault.

Plank is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Dempsey Smith

Smith is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Smith is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.