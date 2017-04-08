COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A local woman got a wonderful surprise when her boyfriend proposed outside the Schottenstein Center on Saturday.

Andy Endicott and Beth Warner have been through a lot in the two years they’ve been together–they were both diagnosed with skin cancer recently and beat it.

Andy got down on one knee outside the Schottenstein Center before the Brantley Gilbert concert on Saturday and asked Beth to marry him.

She nodded, bursting into tears as the people around them applauded.

It’s the first concert Beth has ever been to.

“I’m very surprised,” she said. “I’ve been over the moon that he got tickets for this (the concert).”

Andy said he’s been planning the surprise since December.

“Initially it just started out to come bring her here for her birthday,” he said. “And then it kinda just escalated.”

“I love him very very much,” Beth said. “I’m glad he asked.”

“Finally,” Andy quipped. “She’s been very, very subtly pointing out rings and pointing out wedding outfits and all this stuff. She’s about as subtle as a shotgun.”

“You do it too!” Beth responded.

Beth’s stepmother set the two of them up, Andy said. The two work together in Mansfield. Andy also spent several years in Iraq with the US Army.