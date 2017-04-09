1-year anniversary of SWAT officer killed approaching

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Monday marks one year since Columbus Division of Police Officer Steven Smith was shot during a SWAT standoff in Columbus.

Smith’s name is engraved in the Columbus Police Officers Fallen memorial. Smith was a 27-year veteran with the Columbus Division of Police when he made the ultimate sacrifice.

On April 10, 2016, officers were serving an arrest warrant on West California Drive in north Columbus when 44-year-old Lincoln Rutledge refused to come out of the residence, resulting in a SWAT standoff. According to police, Rutledge shot Smith in the head. Smith was in a SWAT vehicle at the time.

Smith was taken to OSU Medical Center in critical condition. Just days later, Smith passed away. Rutledge is still on trial, facing charges for aggravated murder, aggravated arson and felonious assault charges.

During his career, Smith worked the streets as a patrol officer, in the air with the helicopter unit, in the water as part of the dive team, and most recently as a sniper with the SWAT team.

He is remembered by his two children and wife of 32 years.

Smith was the 54th Columbus Police Officer to die in the line of duty since 1816.