DALLAS (AP) — Conservative talk show host Tomi Lahren has filed a lawsuit against Glenn Beck and his online platform, The Blaze, alleging wrongful termination.

Lahren was ousted from her program after she said she was in favor of abortion rights while appearing on ABC’s “The View” on March 17.

In the 27-page lawsuit filed Friday in Dallas, Lahren’s attorney said nothing in his client’s employment contract prohibited Lahren’s comments on “The View.”

The Blaze took her off camera but offered to pay her contract if she remained silent on social media. Since then, attorney Brian Lauten asserts Beck and others at The Blaze “embarked on a public smear campaign” and interfered with her business relationships.

The lawsuit wants a judge to rescind her employment contract and declare that she may speak her mind freely.

Representatives for The Blaze have not immediately responded to messages.