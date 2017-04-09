Investigators: Credit card skimmer strikes in Columbus

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Investigators are asking for help tracking down a credit card skimmer who has been hitting multiple businesses in the capital city.

The first reported theft was on Feb. 23, when officials say an unidentified man used a cloned credit card to make several purchases. The victim of this crime still had the card, leading investigators to believe the suspect cloned the card by “skimming,” or by illegally copying the victim’s credit card information.

The suspect has been identified making purchases at Champs Sports, the Microsoft Store at Easton, Piada on Sawmill Road and Kroger on East Main Street before the card was canceled.

 

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime.  Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.

 

Related Posts

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s