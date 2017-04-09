Investigators: Credit card skimmer strikes in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Investigators are asking for help tracking down a credit card skimmer who has been hitting multiple businesses in the capital city.

The first reported theft was on Feb. 23, when officials say an unidentified man used a cloned credit card to make several purchases. The victim of this crime still had the card, leading investigators to believe the suspect cloned the card by “skimming,” or by illegally copying the victim’s credit card information.

The suspect has been identified making purchases at Champs Sports, the Microsoft Store at Easton, Piada on Sawmill Road and Kroger on East Main Street before the card was canceled.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.