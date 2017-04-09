Multiple overdoses reported at Alvis House on south side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are en route to the scene of multiple reported overdoses at Alvis House on the south side.

Police say at least 3 people were transported to area hospitals. Medics were called out to 2655 Jackson Pike shortly before 5pm Sunday.

Columbus Police said they believe the victims had a reaction to something they took, and have not specifically said these are drug overdose cases.

According to its website, Alvis works with people who have been incarcerated and their families, as well as individuals with developmental disabilities.

NBC4 has a crew on the way and will update when more information is available.

