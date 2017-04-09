COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say that one person is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2:30am near the intersection of East 13th Avenue and Summit Street. The victim was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

According to Columbus Police, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

No other information was immediately available. Police have not released any details about the suspected driver or the vehicle involved.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.