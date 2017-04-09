DALLAS (WCMH) — Organizers of a “Mega March” in downtown Dallas say they are expecting thousands of people to turn out for Sunday’s event.

According to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth, the organizers of the march said they are “calling for real immigration reform and an end to aggressive deportation efforts that have separated families, targeted DACA students and left our communities in fear. We are calling for an end to executive orders that have discriminated against our Muslim brothers and sisters based on their faith. We are calling for an end to hate crimes and hate speech that have increased since the election, and we want to join together and send a message that hate has no place in our nation.”

The march begins at 2pm. Approximately 1,000 Dallas police officers are reportedly going to be on hand.

Organizers say they expect some counter-protesters.