Police searching for suspect in local hotel robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for a suspect after he robbed a local hotel in west Columbus.

Columbus Police say it happened on March 26 around 9pm.

An unidentified man walked into the La Quinta Inn on Trabue Road, showed a knife and demanded cash from the front desk employee.

The employee complied and the man fled into a white or silver pickup truck.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30’s, with a receding hairline, and blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a gray shirt underneath and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police.