Sacramento, California couple sentenced for torturing, murdering massage client

By Published:
(Photo courtesy: KRON)

SACRAMENTO (AP) – A California couple who tied up and tortured a massage client for two days before killing him have been sentenced to life in prison.

The Sacramento Bee says Jeremy McMahon got life without parole and his girlfriend, Michelle Okumura, was sentenced to 38 years to life on Friday.

Prosecutors say they killed 22-year-old Eric Jackson in October of 2013 after he visited Okumura for a massage. Authorities say it was revenge after Okumura claimed he’d made a sexual advance.

Prosecutors say Jackson was tied to the massage table with torn bedsheets, electrical cords and bungee cords, burned with a heated knife and finally shot when he tried to escape.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s