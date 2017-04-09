Three years later, family hopes for answers in Columbus woman’s disappearance

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Family and friends came together Sunday to remember Jayme Bowen at Schiller Park.

Monday marks the third anniversary of her disappearance.

Her loved ones believe she is the victim of human trafficking.

“It’s the three year anniversary of Jayme’s disappearance and I kinda wanted to bring it back up and keep it fresh in people’s minds and maybe they’ll look a little harder or something when they go places.” said Bowen’s mother Nancy.

The last time anyone saw Jayme was on the south side.

She was walking just a few blocks from her sister’s home to her parent’s house, but never arrived.