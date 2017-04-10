SOUTH BEND, IN (InsideEdition.com) — Two high school sweethearts reunited and married each other after 64 years.

Joyce Kevorkian and Jim Bowman, both 81, dated in their senior year of high school in Illinois and even went to prom together before going off to college in different states.

The two grew apart and were both married to other people for more than 50 years, according to Kevorkian’s granddaughter Anna Harris.

Kevorkian’s late husband died five years ago of a massive stroke and just last year Bowman’s late wife, who had Alzheimer’s, died of a stroke as well.

“Jim was in charge of the high school reunion so he had my grandma’s address. Jim wrote her a letter and she responded saying she’d like to reconnect and meet up,” Harris told InsideEdition.com.

The pair began talking on the phone for at least an hour a night. In December, they decided to take the plunge and get together.

“When he came and saw her, he said it felt like no time had passed and they had picked up where they left off,” Harris said. “When I talked to her on the phone about it she was all giggly. You could just tell that her entire mindset had shifted. She was just so much happier.”

A few days later, Bowman had asked Kevorkian to marry him, and she said yes.

The couple tied the knot on April 1 at Kevorkian’s retirement home with the theme of “two old fools.”