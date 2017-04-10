Blue Jackets start playoffs Wednesday night in Pittsburgh

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The National Hockey League has released the schedule for the 2017 conference quarterfinals, and the Columbus Blue Jackets will begin their quest for the Stanley Cup on Wednesday.

The Blue Jackets will play the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the playoffs.

The schedule is as as follows:

Game 1: Wednesday, April 12, 7:30 p.m., at Pittsburgh

Game 2: Friday, April 14, 7:00 p.m., at Pittsburgh

Game 3: Sunday, April 16, 6:00 p.m., Home

Game 4: Tuesday, April 18, 7:30 p.m., Home

Game 5: Thursday, April 20, TBD, at Pittsburgh (if necessary)

Game 6: Sunday, April 23, TBD, Home (if necessary)

Game 7: Tuesday, April 25, TBD, at Pittsburgh (if necessary)

The Blue Jackets and Penguins split their regular season series 2-2.

Resale tickets to the games in Columbus are on sale at https://www.nhl.com/bluejackets/.