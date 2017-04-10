Crew on Turkish Airlines flight to Africa delivers baby girl in midair

By Published:
Courtesy: InsideEdition.com/Turkish Airlines

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (Inside Edition) — An unexpected passenger arrived on a Turkish Airlines flight as her mom gave birth.

Nafi Diaby, who was reportedly only 28-weeks pregnant, went into labor on the Friday flight from the capital of Conakry to Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, according to reports.

Crew members helped deliver the baby girl, named Kadiju, after Diaby laid across a row of seats.

“Welcome on board Princess!” Turkish Airlines wrote on Twitter along with photos of the newborn. “Applause goes to our cabin crew!”

Diaby and her newborn were in good health, according to reports, but were taken to the hospital to be kept under observation once the plane landed.

