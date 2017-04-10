Homicide detectives investigating after body found in apartment parking lot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating after a body was found in a Driving Park neighborhood.

The body was discovered Monday afternoon in a car outside an apartment complex on the 1800 block of Gault Street. Investigators believe the person was murdered.

Police have not released any details about the victim.

No suspect information was released.

