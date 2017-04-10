Look for the “Pink” Full Moon late tonight

Columbus (WCMH) – Tuesday early morning at 2:08 am our time the “pink moon” will be 100% full.

One of the questions I have been getting is, will the moon be pink? Simple answer, no,

So if the moon doesn’t appear pink, why is it called the “pink moon”?

Just like when you have two full moons in a month (or 4 in a season), the moon is actually not blue. But like the name of blue moon, the pink moon is also a name.

Each moon every month has a name that has been given to it that corresponds to the time of year that full moon occurs. This full moon occurs when the Spring flowers that are in bloom, typically the pinks (sometimes purple-ish) colors are out first this time of year.

Do not expect to see a pink hue to the moon tonight thought.

Does the moon ever appear to be a different color?

Yes, there are things in the atmosphere that can scattered the light we are seeing from the moon. These include particulate matter, like dust & smog. Also, eclipses can change the appeared color of the moon, and also the position on the moon in our sky.

If you look out at moonrise at a nearly full moon it does appear to be orange, but that is because of the scattering of light.

Each month’s full moon has a name according to the Farmer’s Almanac

January: Full Wolf Moon

February: Full Snow Moon

March: Full Worm Moon

April: Full Pink Moon

May: Full Flower Moon

June: Full Strawberry Moon

July: Full Buck Moon

August: Full Sturgeon Moon

September: Full Corn Moon

October: Full Hunter’s Moon

November: Full Beaver Moon

December: Full Cold Moon

Also, the Full Moon that is closest to the Autumn Equinox is also known as the “Harvest Moon” So this could mean either the Corn Moon or the Hunter’s moon could be the Harvest Moon!

Full moons the rest of 2017 in Columbus, Ohio (local time):

April 11, 2:08am

May 10, 5:43am

June 9, 9:10am

July 9, 12:07am

August 7, 2:11pm

September 6, 3:03am

October 5, 2:40pm

November 4, 12:23am

December 3, 10:47am

If you ever have questions about internet moon myths, moons, or anything else, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave