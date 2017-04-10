Mt. Vernon man indicted for 1985 Franklin Co. cold case murder

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 63-year-old man has been indicted in connection to the murder of a woman in 1985.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Douglas E. Krumlauf, of Mt. Vernon, was indicted by a grand jury in connection with the murder of Sharla R. Spangler, 24, who was found dead January 30, 1985.

Spangler was last seen leaving her job at the Gold Fox Lounge in Gahanna during the early morning hours. Later her car was found running in the parking lot after she left, and her body was found a few hours later in the area of state Route 161 and Hamilton Road.

“When a killer’s fingerprints were entered into the Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) following an unrelated arrest in 2015, Columbus Police Cold Case Homicide Detectives were able to connect him (Krumlauf) to an unsolved murder that occurred in Franklin County in 1985,” O’Brien said.

Krumlauf has been indicted for one count Aggravated Murder and one count Murder, both with Firearm Specifications, for a total of two counts.