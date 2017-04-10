Multiple inmates transported to hospital after suspected overdoses in Fayette County

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH)– The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says seven inmates have been transported to the Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

Officials say they suspect the inmates overdosed, and are working to confirm it.

All seven are inmates are expected to be okay, and no one has died in the incident.

Officials say they are taking the necessary precautions to make sure this does not continue, and are searching the facility for contraband.

They say the jail has had a “large problem” with contraband coming into the jail in body cavities, and are hoping a body scanner can help with the problem in the future.

More information is expected to be released later.