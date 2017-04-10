Multiple people shot, two dead at California elementary school

SAN BERNARDINO. CA (WCMH) — Fire officials in California say multiple people have been shot at an elementary school in California.

According to NBC4 Los Angeles, initial indications are four victims including a teacher and two students at Northpark Elementary School. Police say two adults are dead in the shooting. The two students have been taken to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

Police say it appears to be a possible murder-suicide shooting and occurred inside a classroom.

No other details were available, but the shooter was possible down, according to fire officials.

