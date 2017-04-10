Oklahoma Student creates alternate prom for friend with Down syndrome

Published:

MUSKOGEE, OK (KJRH) A Muskogee High School senior worked with school officials to create an “alternate prom” after being told she couldn’t take her friend with Down syndrome because of his age.

The district wouldn’t allow Alexis Morse to take her friend T.T. Glass because he’s 48 years old. According to the school’s policy, no one older than 21 years old can attend.

Morse said although it was disappointing, she worked with the school principal to plan the alternate prom. This prom will be open for anyone in the community who has a disability.

“Most people that are disabled don’t get to go to prom just because they don’t get asked and they can’t really attend without supervision,” Morse said. “So I feel like we really need to do something about that, and change it. Everybody deserves to go to prom.”

Muskogee school officials said they are glad they can work with students to make sure everyone can enjoy prom this year.

