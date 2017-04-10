Police: Ohio boy, 10, killed in crash while mother on cellphone

CAMDEN, OH (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old boy has been killed in southwest Ohio in a one-car accident that occurred while his mother was using a cellphone.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the boy wasn’t wearing a seat belt when he was thrown from a car driven by 49-year-old Carlo Jo Kingsley, of Eaton. Kingsley and a 12-year-old daughter were taken to a hospital for injuries. The accident occurred Sunday afternoon in Somers Township, about 30 miles west of Dayton.

The first names of Kingsley’s children haven’t been released.

The Highway Patrol says Kingsley lost control of the car and drove into a ditch and a wire fence before the car overturned.

Officials say Kingsley and her daughter also weren’t wearing seat belts.

