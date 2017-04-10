Police urge students to be careful while playing senior tag

PICKERINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Senior tag, a game that’s being called a tradition at local high schools. Commander Greg Annis of the Pickerington Police Department says teens use nerf guns or water pistols and the last one tagged wins money that each team puts into a pot.

A statement released on Facebook Monday morning by Pickerington police department was made to let the public know what the game was about after a call came into 911 last week when neighbors said they saw teens with a shotgun.

Neighbors called 911 after seeing a group of young men on their street blocking another car from leaving. There was yelling and officers had to respond to the call and take the appropriate measures.

Commander Greg Annis said the gun was a nerf gun, however, could be easily mistaken.

“Because of the lack of lighting conditions and the weather is that it could be very easily misconstrued as a real shotgun and unfortunately the world that we have an active shooter and what not people are sensitive to that and people will call”

The incident happened right on Dylan May’s block. He graduated last year from Pickerington Central High School, he’s familiar with the game, however, says he didn’t play it his senior year. “I think there’s like 1500 dollars out of it or something everyone puts in money and whoever wins that team gets all of it and they split it”.

What’s his advice to those playing the game? “Just be smart. Don’t run around at night with a gun”

Four juveniles were detained and questioned after last Thursday’s incident.

Local stores, including the Marcus Pickerington Cinema are even posting signs because high school students are running in and out of their business while playing the game.

Abigail Wagener has worked at the movie theater for 2 years and says they posted the signs up last year as well. “It’s so that kids don’t run around like shooting water guns or water balloons or disrupting people…freaking people out for safety reasons”.

David Ball, the Public Relations Director for Pickerington Schools says this game is a senior tradition however not organized or supported by the school. He says if you are playing the game be responsible and be smart about it… you are about to graduate soon.

The police department says if you are playing the game just to be smart about it and aware of your surroundings or else if not playing responsibly can be charged with inducing panic, wreckless operation or disorderly conduct.