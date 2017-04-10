PALM BEACH, FL (WCMH) — President Donald Trump made his 16th visit to one of his golf courses this weekend since taking the oath of office.

The president was spotted Sunday driving a golf cart and making a putt at his Trump International Golf Course.

In comparison, former President Barack Obama didn’t play his first round of golf until April 26th, 2009. He ended up playing 333 rounds of golf during his two terms on office.

Those outings lead to Pres. Trump rallying against Pres. Obama for years, criticizing him for spending his time in office on the golf course.

“PresObama is not busy talking to Congress about Syria..he is playing golf … go figure,” Pres. Trump tweeted in 2013.

"@gretawire: PresObama is not busy talking to Congress about Syria..he is playing golf …go figure" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2013

“Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter,” Pres. Trump tweeted in 2014.

Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

Candidate Trump also said if he won the election, he’d probably be too busy to golf and would only play with people with whom he was looking to make deals.

“You know what — and I love golf — but if I were in the White House, I don’t think I’d ever see Turnberry [in Scotland] again. I don’t think I’d ever see Doral again — I own Doral, in Miami. I don’t think I’d ever see many of the places that I have,” Mr. Trump said last year. “I don’t ever think that I’d see anything. I just wanna stay in the White House and work my ass off, make great deals, right? Who’s gonna leave? I mean, who’s gonna leave?”

Not all of the president’s trips to his golf courses have involved actually playing a round, CNN reports. He’s held a couple of meetings at his Virginia club without venturing onto the course itself.