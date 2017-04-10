Richmond man brings rifle to youth baseball game, upset kids ran through his yard

RICHMOND, Ohio (WTOV)– A man allegedly pulled a high powered rifle out during a youth baseball game in Richmond Sunday evening.

Sheriff Fred Abdalla tells News9 that Eric Kovachic pulled out a high powered rifle after claiming kids were going through his yard and throwing rocks at his window.

He then approached the field with the rifle in hand.

2 adults approached Kovachic in an attempt to diffuse the situation, and ended up subduing him until police arrived.

Joey Hernandez was one of those men. When asked about the moment the incident occurred, Hernandez said, “It actually happened pretty fast. There was just a lot of commotion, and I heard screaming, I saw people running, and one thing that stood out to me that someone said is ‘gunman.’”

Hernandez went on to describe how a man approached Kovachic with his hands up in an attempt to stop him.

”That rifle went from straight in the air to pointed straight at that guy’s chest, and I was about 15 to 20 yards away, and I heard him say ‘if you don’t move, I’m going to blow you away. I’m tired of these kids running through my yard. I’m going to kill them.’”

Hernandez said Brian Casto also approached the man, and actually reached out to shake his hand. Moments after that they took action.

“Mr. Casto is a big man, and he pointed the gun straight up, and as soon as he pointed that gun straight up, Mr. Casto grabbed the gun real quick, and I saw that as my opportunity to grab the guy and shove him against the wall and hold him.”

Kovachic was subdued until police arrived. He was placed under arrest. He is being held in the Jefferson county jail. His charges are pending. Stay with News9 as we continue to follow this case.