COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is expected to release more than 100,000 rainbow trout in 64 public lakes and ponds throughout the state.

On Friday, April 14, the ODNR plans to release the trout in the following central Ohio locations:

· Franklin County- Antrim Lake

· Delaware County- Blue Limestone Park

· Knox County- Foundation Park

· Marion County- Quarry Park

The ODNR began the trout stock in March, and hopes the release creates an opportunity for anglers of all ages to get out and enjoy quality spring trout fishing in a family-friendly environment.

Rainbow trout are raised at Ohio’s state fish hatcheries and measure 10-13 inches before they are released by the ODNR Division of Wildlife. The daily catch limit for inland lakes is five trout.

For more trout stocking dates and locations click here: ODNR Trout Stocking