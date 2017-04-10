Several central Ohio lakes to be stocked with catchable trout

By Published:
(Associated Press)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is expected to release more than 100,000 rainbow trout in 64 public lakes and ponds throughout the state.

On Friday, April 14, the ODNR plans to release the trout in the following central Ohio locations:
· Franklin County- Antrim Lake
· Delaware County- Blue Limestone Park
· Knox County- Foundation Park
· Marion County- Quarry Park

The ODNR began the trout stock in March, and hopes the release creates an opportunity for anglers of all ages to get out and enjoy quality spring trout fishing in a family-friendly environment.

Rainbow trout are raised at Ohio’s state fish hatcheries and measure 10-13 inches before they are released by the ODNR Division of Wildlife. The daily catch limit for inland lakes is five trout.

For more trout stocking dates and locations click here: ODNR Trout Stocking

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s