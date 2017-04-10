Two people in stable condition after separate shootings Monday morning

Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Two people have been transported to local hospitals after separate shootings happened less than 30 minutes apart Monday morning.

The first shooting happened on Marley Court at approximately 3:09 am.

One teenager was transported to Children’s Hospital. Police say they are in stable condition.

The second shooting was reported on Wyton Court at approximately 3:28 am.

Columbus Police say the victim in that shooting told police he was shot at Stooges at 2932 Noe Bixby Road, before driving to a location on Wyton Court.

They were transported to a local hospital in stable condition as well.

There is no suspect information available at this time. Columbus Police say they do not believe the shootings are related.

