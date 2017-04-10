Two people in stable condition after separate shootings Monday morning

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Two people have been transported to local hospitals after separate shootings happened less than 30 minutes apart Monday morning.

The first shooting happened on Marley Court at approximately 3:09 am.

One teenager was transported to Children’s Hospital. Police say they are in stable condition.

The second shooting was reported on Wyton Court at approximately 3:28 am.

Columbus Police say the victim in that shooting told police he was shot at Stooges at 2932 Noe Bixby Road, before driving to a location on Wyton Court.

They were transported to a local hospital in stable condition as well.

There is no suspect information available at this time. Columbus Police say they do not believe the shootings are related.