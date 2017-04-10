Video shows Columbus police officer kicking suspect in the head

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer has been temporarily reassigned after an incident where video shows him kicking a man in the head while he was in custody.

The incident started Saturday along the 3100 block of Maize Road. Columbus police officers were investigating a report of a man threatening to “shoot up the house and everyone in it,” according to a police report.

According to court documents, police chased the suspect south from the home on Maize Road. Officers caught up with him in the 800 block of Weldon Avenue.

Video posted to YouTube by Roiesha Pettiford shows a portion of the arrest. The suspect, Demarko Anderson, appears to be on the ground with an officer on top of him. Another officer comes from outside of the frame and kicks Anderson in the face.

After the kick, Anderson is heard on the video demanding to speak to a supervisor.

According to police, the officer involved self-reported kicking Anderson.

Anderson was arrested and charged with aggravated menacing, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, having weapons under disability and possession of controlled substances.

Columbus police released the following statement on the incident:

Based on what we see in the video taken on Saturday April 8, 2017, the action taken by one of our officers does not meet the standards by the Columbus Division of Police. It appears to be inconsistent with the values and training we instill in our officers. The officer self-reported a kick to the suspect while the suspect was in custody. We’ll learn more as the investigation continues and take appropriate actions based on the facts gathered. The officer has been temporarily reassigned.