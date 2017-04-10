Washington mother has priceless reaction after delivering 11-pound son naturally

By Published:
Courtesy: InsideEdition.com

SPOKANE VALEY, WA (InsideEdition.com) — A Washington woman gave birth at home to an 11-pound baby, assisted by midwives and her husband, but without a physician or painkillers.

She had expected to deliver an infant on the big side, but not that big, her birthing photographer told InsideEdition.com.

“Her midwives were expecting a baby around the nine-pound mark,” said Laura Fifield. But when Natalie Bancroft’s son tipped the scale at 11 pounds and 2 ounces, everyone in the room was shocked.

An image of the mother’s flabbergasted face, as the slippery bundle was placed in her arms, captured her freaked-out moment.

“It was quite a big baby!” Fifield said.

The newly arrived Simon, with little rolls of back fat, was about the size of a 4-month-old.

Bancroft alternated between a birthing pool and the bathroom, with her husband and midwives pushing on various parts of her body to relieve pressure to her spine. Her labor was relatively brief. From start to finish, just four hours elapsed, Fifield said.

He is Bancroft’s third child, and her second to be delivered at home. He is healthy and doing well.

