Woman accused of hitting Ohio State student with car charged with murder

CINCINNATI (AP) – A prosecutor says a woman accused of intentionally hitting an 18-year-old with her car and dragging her during an argument in Cincinnati has been indicted on murder charges in the teen’s death.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says 20-year-old Briana Benson also was indicted Monday on felonious assault, aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after a crash charges. The Cincinnati woman is charged in the death of Madelyn Hart, who was struck downtown March 26 and died a few days later.

Deters says Benson allegedly hit Hart intentionally with her vehicle, dragging her about 88 feet (27 meters). Court records didn’t show an attorney for Benson.

Deters says Hart banged on Benson’s car before she was struck. He says that doesn’t provide a right to run over someone.

