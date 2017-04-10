Youngstown triple murder suspect jumps to his death off courtroom balcony

By Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown triple murder defendant Robert Seman has jumped to his death off a fourth-floor balcony in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

He landed in the courtroom rotunda, where a sheet is over his body.

Seman was accused of setting fire to a Youngstown home in March of 2015, killing 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt. Prosecutors said Seman set fire to the house where they lived because Gump was set to testify against him in a rape case.

The trial was set for April 17 in Portage County. He was in the Mahoning County court for a last-minute status hearing before the trial.

