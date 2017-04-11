PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, OH (WCMH) — Police in Perrysburg Township, Ohio made a large marijuana bust, removing $200,000 worth of drugs off the streets.

Police obtained a search warrant for a home in the 27700 block of Simmons Road after a six month long investigation. Once inside, officers uncovered a large marijuana trafficking operation.

Police discovered about 150 marijuana plants plus an additional 40 lbs of marijuana and a five gallon bucket of hash. The approximate value of the marijuana found in the home was $200,000.

The home is owned by Douglas Slater, 61, and also occupied by Kurt Loth, 59. Charges are pending.

The case remains under investigation. Evidence will be presented to a Wood County Grand Jury following the investigation.