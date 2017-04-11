Bengals, Browns, and Steelers announce preseason games

By Published: Updated:
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger warms up before the AFC championship NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NEW YORK (WCMH) — The NFL season may still be more than four months away, but it we are already hearing about preseason matchups.

The Browns preseason games:
Week 1 (August 10-14): New Orleans (Home)
Week 2 (August 21): New York Giants (Monday Night-Home)
Week 3 (August 24-27): at Tampa Bay (Away)
Week 4 (August 31-September 1): at Chicago (Away)

The Bengals preseason games:
Week 1(August 10-14): Tampa Bay (Home)
Week 2 (August 17-21) Kansas City (Home)
Week 3 (August 27) Washington (Away)
Week 4 (August 31 or September 1) Indianapolis (Away)

The Steelers preseason games:
Week 1 (Aug. 10-14) New York Giants (Away)
Week 2 (Aug. 17-21) Atlanta (Home)
Week 3 (Aug. 24-27) Indianapolis (Home)
Week 4 (Aug. 31-Sept. 1) at Carolina

Specific times and dates are still to be determined for all games.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s